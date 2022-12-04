His Fiancée Just Gave Him An Ultimatum: He Can Tell His 5-Year-Old Son That There’s No Such Thing As Santa, Or He Can Dump Her, And She’s Going To Tell His Son Anyway

A 26-year-old guy is currently engaged to his fiancée, and she’s the same age as him. This March will mark his second anniversary with her, and it already seems that they might not even make it.

Now, prior to his fiancée, he was married to another woman that he says is pretty nuts, yet he has a 5-year-old son with her.

His ex-wife does everything in her power to destroy the relationship he has with his son, and she will do things like drop by the school and make sure his son won’t eat the food his fiancée has made for him that day.

His ex-wife also tells his son to make sure to wet his bed on purpose when he’s over at his house. His ex-wife also let his son know it’s ok to hurt other kids while he’s with him, and she has told his son that the reason they’re not together is because of his fiancée, even though that’s not true.

He only sees his son 6 days each month, and his ex-wife makes those 6 days miserable for him.

As you can see, his ex-wife encouraging his son to be bad has negatively impacted his relationship with his fiancée too.

He and his fiancée are feeling pretty hopeless every time his son does come over to his house, and last week was the final straw.

A week ago, everything got so awful that his fiancée ripped off her engagement ring and was tossing her things all over the floor, threatening to pack up and leave.

He was able to convince her not to, but then on Thanksgiving morning, his fiancée insisted he had to let his 5-year-old son know that there’s no such thing as Santa.

