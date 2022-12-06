If You’re Looking For Matching Christmas PJs Your Whole Family Will Love, Here Are 10 Different Sets That You Can Get On Amazon

With Christmas just under three weeks away, families across the country are now in game mode– trying to figure out how to squish in holiday shopping, gift wrapping, party prepping, and, of course, all of their beloved traditions.

Arguably the most important part of Christmas, though, is the morning of– especially for those with kiddos. As soon as the sun peeks over the horizon, you will hear little feet pounding the stairs and rushing down to check under the tree. Your family might even opt to cook a traditional holiday breakfast together or sip on some hot cocoa while unwrapping the mounds of presents.

But, while you lounge around this holiday season, particularly on Christmas day, why not do it in fully festive style? Investing in some matching family holiday-themed pajamas can be a stylish, comfortable, and cost-effective way to feel closer to your loved ones and even start a new tradition. Plus, it takes no extra time out of your packed Christmas schedule– hallelujah!

Of course, the idea of matching holiday pajamas is nowhere near new. Let’s face it, though: some of the available design options at common superstores are just tired and old nowadays.

So, if you are in search of a fresh way to spice up Christmas morning (and get some amazing Instagram photo ops), keep reading for some of our favorite matching family pajama sets.

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Polar Bear PJ Set

Amazon; pictured above are the polar bear PJs

If you are sick of seeing the same bright red and green Christmas attire lining the racks of Target and TJ Maxx, then this pajama set is definitely for you.

