This Female Millennial Is Wondering If Women In Their 20s Are Doing More To Make Them Look, Well, Older Than They Actually Are

There has been a shift in how women in their twenties are looking at their faces and how they perceive aging.

Social media has definitely had an enormous impact on this generation’s perspectives. We’re constantly looking at photos of celebrities with smooth skin, sharp jawlines, and chiseled cheekbones. The ideal images of beauty are practically shoved into our faces every day.

And with the influence of social media comes the rise of cosmetic procedures like Botox. Many women in their twenties are now getting surgical enhancements such as lip fillers to embellish their features, as well as preventative Botox in order to help slow down their aging.

But is this actually making them look older already?

Millennial woman Franchesca Ramsey (@franchesca_leigh) is talking about how twenty-somethings, especially those on TikTok, seem to have a distorted idea of what women in their thirties look like.

Franchesca is thirty-nine years old, and she’s noticed that whenever she brings up her age on social media, she receives plenty of comments about how good she looks. Of course, she agrees with the commenters, as she should. We love a confident queen!

But the fact that young women are doing more to their faces and essentially looking older is part of the reason why Franchesca thinks people see her as younger than she actually is.

However, she emphasizes that cosmetic procedures are not bad and supports whatever women choose to do with their bodies.

“To be clear, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with getting work done. I think you should do whatever makes you feel good about yourself. I also don’t think there’s anything wrong with aging or looking your age,” Franchesca clarified.

