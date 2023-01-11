Ashley Olsen Just Got Married In A “Hush-Hush” Ceremony, And We Are Dying To Know More

Millennials first fell in love with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen after the family sitcom Full House premiered on ABC in 1987. Yes, 1987– feel old yet?

Then, after we watched little Michelle Tanner grow from infancy to adolescence with help from her quirky father and two hilarious uncles– played by Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier– the Olsen twins were everywhere.

You probably remember popping in VCR tapes of The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley, which premiered in 1994 or catching the twins on So Little Time or Two Of A Kind.

But, just as quickly as we fell in love with them, the twins ended up vanishing from the Hollywood limelight in 2012.

Despite Mary-Kate and Ashley keeping the public in the dark about their personal lives, though, the twins did not stop working on their careers.

Since founding Dualstar Entertainment together at just six years old, the sisters have grown into fashion moguls, published authors, and the youngest members to ever join the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Plus, in case you missed the news, Ashley Olsen even just tied the knot in late December! She had been dating artist Louis Eisner since 2017, and the couple rarely ever appeared in public together.

But then, in 2021, Ashley and Louis appeared at a charity event for the nonprofit organization Young Eisner Scholars– marking their first-ever red-carpet debut as a couple.

Aside from that red carpet appearance and rare shots of the couple on social media, not much is known about their relationship. Moreover, how their wedding played out.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.