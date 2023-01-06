Forget “New Year, New Me”: Here’s How You Can Actually Work On Self-Improvement In A Sustainable Way

January 1 is probably the worst day of every single year. Let’s talk about why.

First of all, everyone has been racing around, fueling themselves with pumpkin spice lattés and holiday cheer, for two straight months.

Then, in the blink of an eye, the festivities are over. And we are just left with a pine needle-shedding Christmas tree that we procrastinate taking down and a holiday hangover that makes us feel like we need another vacation.

Plus, if you are from the northeast, annoying weather which continues to yo-yo from humid spring to frigid winter every other day. Talk about seasonal depression shock.

By far, the most dreadful part of waking up on January 1, though, is unlocking your phone, opening any social media platform, and coming face-to-face with the inflated new year posts.

You know what I am talking about, those “new year, new me” people who claim to be completely reinventing themselves in 2023.

These posts are especially frustrating for two distinct reasons. Primarily, they make those of us who have not gotten started on a new year’s resolution– or maybe have yet to even think about one– feel pretty bad about ourselves.

On top of that, the annual declarations make it seem like simply flipping the calendar to a new year is enough to completely change someone’s life. Sure, the digit change from 2022 to 2023 may feel like a fresh start.

But, if Linda on Facebook brings her same old habits from last year into this year, her wildly idealistic goals will be simply unattainable.

