7 Signs You Have A Soul Connection With Your Partner

There Are Certain People In Life We Just “Click” With

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. There’s no need for prefaces, disclaimers, or justifications when we talk to them; they simply “get us” and easily blend into (and enhance) our lives. To me, this indicates a deep-rooted soul connection.

Here Are 7 Signs You Have A Soul Connection With Your Partner

Some are blessed to form such a bond with a best friend who sticks by them through thick and thin for their lifetime. Meanwhile, others are lucky enough to find a romantic partner who fits the bill.

Wondering if you and your significant other share the same emotional ties? Here are seven signs that you have a soul connection with your partner.

1. You Immediately Felt Drawn To Your Partner

Temptation is one thing, but an undeniable pull toward another person that’s not solely based on their appearance suggests something deeper. Think back to how you and your partner first met.

Did your conversations flow effortlessly, as if you two had already met in some other life? Were you surprisingly at ease in their presence despite being relative strangers? And did they seem to “see” you for who you are from the start, even though you hadn’t shared the ins and outs of your life with them yet?

I believe this is one of the biggest signs of a soul connection. For whatever reason, whether that be the “universe” or some other force, you two were pulled together like magnets.

2. You Cherish Your Partner’s Differences

No couple is exactly alike, and not all partners are truly okay with that. In fact, some people try to “change” their significant others to fit some mold. You, on the other hand, probably appreciate the quirks that make your partner unique.

You don’t view their differences as flaws or shortcomings. They’re just one part of your partner’s personality that caused you to look at the world in a new way and fall in love with them even more.

If you can relate, this is a clear indicator that you aren’t just infatuated with your partner. You genuinely see them and appreciate them for who they are.

3. You Don’t Even Question Whether Fate Is At Play

Every single day, so many people go back and forth in their relationships, wondering whether it’s truly meant to be. But with a soulmate, this question rarely pops up.

You don’t feel the need to overthink your partner’s words or analyze their every move to figure out their intentions and real feelings. Moreover, you’ve never felt inclined to ask if fate or some greater force was at play. Why? Well, because, deep down, you’ve always just “known” that it is.

Funnily enough, the feelings of contentment that such security brings can almost feel risky. Just remember that not everyone is fortunate enough to feel so assured in their relationship.

4. They Push You To Your Limits

Relationships that are built on an undeniable connection will make you feel anything and everything. Of course, you’ll experience joy, excitement, optimism, and all the stereotypically “positive” emotions, but you’ll also get angry, upset, and frustrated. Yet just because the latter are considered “negative” emotions, that doesn’t mean they’re inherently bad.

Without sadness and anguish in your life, you’d never even be able to feel happy. It takes a balance of both “positive” and “negative” emotions to create a baseline, and from there, you are able to appreciate the “highs” because you’ve already encountered the “lows.”

And when you truly care about someone with your entire being, you are almost liberated and encouraged to experience the full range of human emotions. Your love for your partner runs so deep that, since dating them, you’ve “felt” more than ever before.

5. Communication Is Curious And Comfortable

Everyone knows that communication is a cornerstone of any good relationship. Still, it doesn’t come as naturally to couples who lack a soul connection.

Are absolutely no topics off-limits with your partner? Do you two continuously try to learn more about each other, no matter how long you’ve been together? Finally, are you never fearful of judgment or criticism when you share your deepest thoughts?

Answering “yes” to these questions means you’re likely in a soul connection relationship. You’re eager to involve your partner in your life, regardless of what’s going on, and they probably feel the same way. Plus, even when times get tough and your discussions aren’t “perfect,” you both still just talk to each other and try your best to work through issues together.

6. You Only Want The Best For Your Partner

Doing what’s “right” isn’t always an easy or feel-good endeavor. However, when you’re dating a partner you feel deeply connected to, it’s still a no-brainer.

The profound pull and love you feel toward them causes you to consider your partner and your relationship first, even if that means prioritizing what makes them happy over what you want for yourself.

This isn’t to say that a partner, even if they are a soulmate, should make you neglect your own needs. Rather, it’s more about recognizing how much your partner deserves, too, and making compromises that prove you really care about their happiness and well-being.

7. You Feel Empowered To Be The Truest Version Of Yourself

Ultimately, the greatest relationships only enhance our individuality, not diminish it. Someone you share a soul connection with will be steady, supportive, and encouraging.

In their presence, you won’t feel the urge to flee from things that scare you or intimidate you. Rather, they help you feel grounded, firm, and confident in yourself and your abilities.

This is one of the most beautiful parts about finding a soulmate. Instead of losing your sense of self, which so many people fall victim to in relationships, you’ve been inspired to live your life the way you want to, alongside your partner.

