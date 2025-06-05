5 Of The Saintliest Zodiac Signs

Jun 29, 2025
Portrait fashionable blonde woman with long hair walking in coral jacket on street. She holds a cup of coffee, smiling to camera
Some Zodiac Signs Are Just On The Verge Of Sainthood

Closeup portrait of a young beautiful brunette woman on summer background
The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. They are the first to talk you down from an existential crisis and the last to judge you for your mistakes.

Here Are 5 Of The Saintliest Zodiac Signs

Young beautiful smiling hipster woman in trendy summer overalls clothes. Sexy carefree model posing on the street background at sunset. Positive brunette female. Cheerful and happy
Whether they’re meditating at sunrise or offering wise advice, they make sure their energy is always light and clear and their chakras aligned. Here are five of the saintliest zodiac signs.

1. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Portrait of smiling red haired girl in white top with setting sun
Pisces is regarded as the most spiritual of all the zodiac signs, so of course, they are at the top of the list. They are creative dreamers with a lot of heart and soul.

They are finely tuned to the details of life that most people tend to miss, such as the way leaves fall from the trees, a freshly sprouted dandelion waving in the spring breeze, or how it smells after the rain. They are one with the universe and always try to relate to people and things on a deeper level.

2. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Beautiful girl in a red dress is standing near the roadway of the city, looking back.
Cancers are very in touch with their spiritual side. They are nurturing, caring, kind, and intuitive, making them undeniably saintly. They also know it’s just as important to take as good of care of themselves as they do of other people. Their compassion really shines through, even when it comes to strangers.

Cancers are the type to welcome a cold, shivering stranger into their home and give them a hot meal. They do not expect anything in return for their actions, either.

3. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Portrait fashionable blonde woman with long hair walking in coral jacket on street. She holds a cup of coffee, smiling to camera
This sign is a free-thinker and marches to the beat of their own drum. They question everything and are committed to acquiring as much knowledge as possible so they can make informed decisions.

They are open to hearing about new thoughts and practices. Also, they always want to do the right thing, which makes them quite pure and saintly.

4. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Stylish beautiful business lady with cool sunglasses in fashion casual clothes with a blazer walks in the city. Pretty chic urban woman in sunny spring day
Libras are open-minded and inclusive, so they tend to explore many different aspects of the world around them. They have a deep connection with nature and believe that we are all one with the universe.

Additionally, Libras have a strong sense of balance, fairness, and harmony. They do not like being told what to do or telling others what to do. They think people should have choices and freedom should not be limited.

5. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Stylish trendy afro france curly woman posed at autumn day in red dress. Black african female model.
Virgos are so saintly because of the way they strive for perfection. In many world religions, the goal is to achieve total purification, which Virgos swear they can do if they’re careful enough and pay close attention to the details.

Virgo season takes place at around the same time as harvest season and is represented by a young maiden carrying a sheaf of wheat. During harvest season, the wheat is separated from the chaff, symbolizing purification.

By Emily Chan
By Emily Chan

