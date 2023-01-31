He Canceled His Plans With His Girlfriend At The Last Minute To Continue Watching Netflix With His Teenaged Daughter, And His Girlfriend Was Furious That He Flaked Without Any Notice

This man currently has a daughter, who he co-parents with his ex, and his daughter primarily lives with her mother. However, she spends most weekends at his house– unless she already has weekend plans.

So, whenever his daughter spends the weekend with him, they normally try to do something “fun” during the day.

Then, he claims that his daughter will spend the rest of Saturday evening and night in her bedroom scrolling on her phone.

“Like all teenagers,” he noted.

On Sunday, he and his daughter also typically go out for lunch. Afterward, he normally drops her back off at her mother’s house.

This past Saturday, though, at about 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m., his daughter actually asked him if he wanted to watch a show together. And as you can imagine, he was completely taken aback but also very excited.

“I agreed, obviously,” he recalled.

So, the pair ended up having a great time binge-watching Breaking Bad together and eating ice cream in bed. By the time 10:00 p.m. rolled around, though, he actually received a text from his girlfriend.

Apparently, his girlfriend asked when she should head over to his house. And at that moment, he realized that he had completely forgotten about making plans with his girlfriend to hang out on Saturday night.

