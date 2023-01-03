Her Husband Secretly Got Rid Of Their Son’s Favorite Christmas Gift Because He Claimed It Was A “Girl’s Toy,” So She Was Furious And Actually Told Her Son What Her Husband Did

During the summer, this thirty-nine-year-old woman and her husband, who is forty-two, decided to take their seven-year-old son on a trip to Myrtle Beach. And honestly, they had an amazing time lounging on the shores.

One day during their trip, though, she and her family stopped at a local gift shop to purchase some souvenirs.

Then, while inside the shop, her son spotted a cute toy ball with some strawberry-themed characters on it and absolutely fell in love with it.

In fact, her son ended up begging her to buy it for him. But, she just said that perhaps Santa Claus would bring it to their home on Christmas.

Then, she secretly bought it, tucked it away, and held onto it for the holidays.

Now, four months passed before Christmas finally came around. However, she claims that not one week went by without her son mentioning that little ball from Myrtle Beach.

“Quite frankly, I have never seen him so excited about something before. I was super excited for him to open it on Christmas morning,” she admitted.

Anyway, December 25 eventually rolled around, and she and her husband gave their son all of his gifts. But, once he finally opened up the special ball, he could not have been more excited.

To her surprise, though, her husband was actually “less than thrilled.” Apparently, he knew all about her plan to gift their son the ball. But, her husband claimed that he never got to take a “close look” at the toy.

