Her In-Laws Would Not Allow Her And Her Wife To Sleep In The Same Room When They Visited For Christmas, So They Left In The Middle Of The Night To Get A Hotel Room, And Now Her In-Laws Are Furious 

This thirty-six-year-old woman and her wife, who is thirty-three, have two children together– a daughter who is six and a son who is four. And this year, for Christmas, they decided to visit her wife’s side of the family.

Now, she and her wife typically either spend holidays at home or use them as an excuse to travel. And she claims that they mostly do this because her in-laws really do not like her.

Obviously, though, this year ended up being different, and she and her wife planned to stay at her in-law’s house for just one night.

And according to her, everything started out okay that day, too. Well, there were some snarky remarks made toward her, and she also had to deal with a fair share of “bitter words.”

“But it was nothing out of proportion to what I expected from them,” she admitted.

Once it was time to head to bed, though, things got pretty tense. And it all began with the room arrangements.

Apparently, after she and her wife wanted to go to sleep, her mother-in-law revealed that they would be sleeping in the same arrangement as when she first visited them eight whole years ago.

Plus, at that time, she was only her wife’s girlfriend. So, she understood why they were expected to sleep in separate rooms back then.

But now, being that they are married, she expected a lot more– and she honestly told her mother-in-law that.

