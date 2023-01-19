If You Don’t Want To Tank Your Twenties, Then Avoid These Common Pitfalls At All Costs

Being in your twenties can be simultaneously exhilarating and terrifying.

On the one hand, the decade is such a defining period of our lives. Our brains finally finish their last significant growth spurt, and our personalities mature to match our adult age. We also break out of our parent’s houses, start building our careers, and tend to meet our forever partners.

In fact, did you know that more than fifty percent of Americans are either married, dating, or living with their future partner by the age of thirty? Wild, I know.

While all of these changes can be extremely exciting and motivating, though, they can also feel completely paralyzing. I mean, when have you ever had to worry about healthcare coverage before, take out renters or homeowners insurance, or look into retirement plans?

During your twenties, there is also so much wondering about what you “should” be doing. And it makes sense– because this is the time when the people you grew up with are starting to embark on wildly different paths.

One of your high school peers might be a finance associate living large on Wall Street. At the same time, another one of your friends might be traveling the world while others are tying the knot or even popping out babies.

Looking to other people for guidance on your own path, though, is just one of the many ways you can ruin this golden decade of risk-taking, growth, and development. So, let’s break down some of the other ways that you can tank your twenties.

1. Refusing To Take Risks

When I called your twenties the golden decade of your life, I was not kidding. First of all, you finally have all of the freedom that you wished for as a child. You can do literally anything you want, whenever you want.

