In 2002, This Nurse From Upstate New York Found Out She Would Be Receiving A Substantial Raise At Work, Then Vanished After Finishing A Late Shift

In 2002, Audrey Herron of Freehold, New York, was a daughter, wife, and mother.

The thirty-one-year-old worked as a part-time nurse at Columbia-Greene Long Term Care Facility and had gotten remarried to her husband, Jeff, in August 1995.

Then, by 2002, Audrey and Jeff welcomed two children into the world together. She also had a daughter from a previous marriage.

Everyone who knew Audrey regarded her as a loving and kind person, as well as a fantastic nurse. In fact, she even inspired two of her children to also pursue medical field careers.

But, on August 29, 2002, everything changed for the Herron family. Earlier that day, Audrey had actually received some very exciting news. The young nurse was reportedly told she would be getting a substantial raise at work.

So, Audrey was over the moon and called Jeff to share the news. Then, later that evening, she also worked a late shift at the care facility and clocked out at about 11:00 p.m.

Now, at that point, Audrey was supposed to be heading home. She drove a 1994 black Jeep Cherokee that had a New York license plate number X23-3UV.

Her and Jeff’s home was also only about fifteen to thirty minutes away from her job.

By 11:30 p.m. that night, though, Jeff noticed that his wife was not home. Plus, at 6:00 a.m. the following morning, he woke up and realized Audrey still had not returned.

