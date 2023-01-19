No Matter If You Love Or Hate The Kardashians, This TikToker’s Parodies Of The Famous Family Will Have You Rolling On The Floor Laughing

Ever since Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007, the mega-famous family has continued to thrive on television, social media, and in the business world.

And whether or not you love or hate the group of sisters, they have remained almost like a centerpiece in pop culture conversations.

We simply cannot escape the Kardashians’ influence on virtually everything– from discussions of body image expectations to shapewear, skincare, bikinis, and more.

Let’s be honest, though. Despite the family facing a lot of scrutiny over the past decade and a half, can’t we all admit that their reality TV show is downright entertaining?

I mean, the drama is unmatched. Plus, if you do not already sit on the edge of your seat during every episode, then the snide remarks, passive-aggressive comments, and full-on breakdowns are sure to keep you laughing.

The sheer ridiculousness of the show at times has also paved the way for numerous comedians to poke fun at the Kardashian’s attitudes, behaviors, choices, and reactions while they deal with not-so-real-world problems.

Although, the most popular and hilarious comedian to date has been Boman Martinez-Reid– a video content creator who got his claim to fame on TikTok after reenacting hysterical Kardashian parodies.

On his account, @Bomanizer, Boman acts alongside his family and friends to recreate scenes based on Keeping Up With The Kardashians– poking fun at all of the girls’ vocal intonations, mannerisms, and quirky tendencies.

One of the best parts about Boman’s videos, though, is not just the script. Rather, he actually adds different music tracks in the background that completely dramatize the acting and replicates how the classic reality TV adds in soundtracks to spice up the drama.

