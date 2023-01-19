Over 50 Years Later, This New Hampshire Homicide Victim Has Finally Been Identified: Now, Investigators Are Seeking The Public’s Help In Finding Her Killer

On October 6, 1971, the body of a decomposing woman was discovered off Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire– close to the Route 101 bypass.

After undergoing forensic analysis, it was found that the victim had been dead for about one to three months before discovery.

The unidentified woman was also believed to be between twenty-five and thirty-five years old, between sixty-one and sixty-five inches tall, and had brown hair.

Additionally, she was found wearing short dungaree-like shorts, a maroon blouse with lace, and size seven sandals. What was missing, though, was any form of identification.

The victim’s exact cause of death could not be determined, either. Still, investigators declared that the manner of her death was a homicide and set out to work the case.

And as of this month, after over fifty years, the victim was finally identified as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts.

This breakthrough was the result of a forensic testing effort made possible by genetic genealogists at the DNA Doe Project.

“Today’s announcement by our Cold Case Unit is very important, and I am proud of their difficult and very diligent work. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice for Ms. Alston, her family, and all New Hampshire crime victims,” Attorney General Formella said.

In 1945, Katharine, also known as “Kathy,” was originally born in Chelsea, Massachusetts. She had attended Dorchester High School before graduating in 1963 and going on to take classes at Boston University.

