Scallop and Shrimp Pasta Is A Fancy Yet Uncomplicated Dish To Make For Valentine’s Day Dinner This Year

Here is the perfect dinner for your date night. Fans of seafood will be salivating over this dish. A TikTok user named Kate (@whatisonkatesplate) has a tasty, savory recipe for scallop and shrimp pasta that you can put together for your next big date night, Valentine’s Day, of course.

First, generously season six to eight large sea scallops with some salt and pepper. Next, add a tablespoon of olive oil and butter to a hot pan.

Place the scallops in with the seasoned side down and cook them over medium heat for about a minute.

Season the other side with salt and pepper while they’re cooking in the pan. Then, gently flip the scallops to allow them to cook on the other side for another minute.

Remove them from the pan. Immediately, add a pound of shrimp to the same still-hot pan. You can take the tails off or leave them on for extra flavor.

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper as well and let them cook for about a minute until they turn pink.

Flip to cook the other side. Then, remove the shrimp from the pan. Add one finely diced shallot to the pan and let that cook for a minute.

Next, pour in a quarter cup of white wine and stir up all the brown bits left on the bottom of the pan.

Add one can of San Marzano-style tomatoes and break them up in the pan. Allow them to cook for 20 to 25 minutes on medium/high heat.

Throw in a teaspoon of sugar and adjust the seasoning for the tomatoes to your liking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.