This Hair Stylist Is Breaking Down The Differences Between Millennial And Gen Z Clients

For those who may still need clarification as to what the major differences are between Millennials and the Gen Z population, one TikTok creator used her platform to point out some of the behavioral differences between the two generations.

As a reminder, to be considered a Millennial, that person must have been born between 1981 and 1996. People born in the Generation Z era were born between 1997 and 2012.

People from each generation have been pegged to have certain personality traits. For example, some stereotype millennials as being self-entitled and praise-hungry. The Gen Z population is often called technology addicts with short attention spans.

As with any generational gap, people from each era behave differently in public. Alexis Rex (@rexartistry), a TikTok creator and hairstylist, made a viral video about how both Millennials and Gen Z’ers have acted when they walk into her salon.

Beginning with a Millennial client, Alexis imitates them walking in very sweetly.

“I’m so excited to get my hair done,” says the millennial as she politely takes her seat in the salon chair. Instead of asking where she should put her purse, the client keeps it at her side and out of the way.

Then, Alexis’ millennial client says she wants “the most natural balayage ever.” The client stresses that she wants her hair to look extremely natural, with nothing too bold. Once the millennial’s hair is cut and colored, she thanks her stylist immensely and carefully asks how to maintain the hairstyle.

Then, Alexis transitions into the Gen Z client.

This client walks in very abruptly, walking in and saying, “Hey, queen.” Of course, we’ve heard that before!

