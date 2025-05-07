7 Facts About Earth That Will Have You Appreciating Our Planet More

How Much Do You Know About The Planet You Inhabit?

You walk on it, live on it, and breathe the air that it provides, but how much do you really know about Earth? Somehow, our home planet perfectly contains all the right conditions for life to thrive. It’s not too hot and not too cold, and its gravity keeps us grounded.

Here Are 7 Facts About Earth

Earth has been around for billions of years, so it has been through some extremely destructive events, such as a devastating collision with another planet. Yet, it still continues to spin, bringing a new dawn to each day. Here are seven interesting facts about Earth that won’t fail to impress.

1. Auroras Appeared On Earth 41,000 Years Ago

About 41,000 years ago, the sky lit up due to Earth’s weakened magnetic field. Early humans witnessed a bright light show of beautiful colors, from polar regions to the equator. As cool as these auroras may seem, we wouldn’t want something like this to happen today because the magnetic field almost collapsed back then.

The auroras were also a lot stronger than the ones we hear of now. They had high amounts of radiation, which would not be healthy for us on Earth. An event like that would disrupt our telecommunications capabilities as well.

2. Earth’s Oceans Used To Be Green

Today, we know that the oceans are a stunning blue, but ancient seas actually used to be green! Billions of years ago, the atmosphere contained more vapor and carbon dioxide, which accelerated land erosion and caused more iron to seep into the water.

The iron was electrically charged and absorbed every color except for green. As cyanobacteria continued pumping out oxygen, the oxygen reacted with the dissolved iron in the ocean to give rise to the deep blue of the water today.

3. Atacama Is The Driest Place On Earth

The driest place on Earth is considered to be the Atacama Desert, located in South America. This vast expanse of land receives less than one millimeter of rainfall per year. The Atacama’s arid climate is due to its location near the Andes Mountains, which blocks it from rain clouds, the cold Humboldt Current, and the lack of winds bearing moisture.

Still, a variety of plants and animals have managed to adapt to the harsh environment. The desert also features salt flats, geysers, and volcanoes, making it a popular place for adventurous people to visit.

4. Coral Reefs Are Earth’s Largest Living Structure

Coral reefs are the largest living structure on Earth. Tiny animals called coral polyps make up these underwater ecosystems. Over time, they build calcium carbonate skeletons, forming the complex structures we refer to as coral reefs.

They provide shelter for many species and help protect coastlines from storms and erosion. But sadly, coral reefs are under threat due to ocean acidification, rising temperatures, and global warming.

5. Earth Has A Squishy Interior

Earth’s interior is not solid like you might think. Instead, it is semi-solid or can even be described as squishy. The high temperatures and pressure give the interior its squishy consistency, which allows the mantle to flow. The mantle’s movement is what causes earthquakes and volcanic activity.

6. The Moon Is Drifting Away From Earth

The moon is gradually drifting away from Earth at about four centimeters per year. This is happening because the moon is tugging on Earth’s oceans, creating tidal forces that produce a bulge of water on the side of Earth that faces the moon.

In turn, the bulge of water has a gravitational pull on the moon, forcing the moon to move farther away. The change isn’t noticeable now, but perhaps in millions of years, it will make quite the difference.

7. Earth Contains A 3.47-Billion-Year-Old Crater

On Earth, craters don’t usually last long because the elements erode them away. That makes the oldest discovered crater all the more impressive.

The Pilbara Crater is located in northwest Australia and is 3.47 billion years old. Initially, it was more than 60 miles wide.

