This Teacher Is Opening Up About How The Female Principal Of Her School Didn’t Believe Her When She Said That She Was In Pain And About To Give Birth

Over the past few years, many teachers have been disregarded and criticized by the public. There’s recently been a push for teachers to open up and share their stories about teaching on social media.

Through this social media movement, teachers have been able to come forward and talk about moments within the industry that often were overlooked and brushed to the side, like the unfair treatment that they would sometimes go through.

This is exactly what TikToker @millennialmsfrizz, Millennial Ms. Frizzle, explains in her video about the criticism that she received when teaching while pregnant. But the criticism wasn’t from parents; rather, it was from her own principal.

“One of my principals when I was pregnant,” she said. “I was in pain, and then I was like, ‘I have to go home like I need to call my doctor– like I’m not doing well. I think I’m going to have a baby.'”

She explains how she felt like her concerns were not taken seriously by her boss and that it was particularly unnerving given that it was a serious medical issue.

“She’s like, ‘you’re not even due for like 3 weeks! There’s no way you’re gonna have the baby,'” she explained.

She stated that her boss “didn’t believe” her when she brought up her serious medical concerns. Instead, she was told by her principal to just “make it to the end of the day.”

Although she was put in a difficult situation by her boss, she decided to pay more attention to her medical needs and leave the school.

“I was like, ‘I’m going home, and here’s my lesson plan, here’s where the kids are–I am in a lot of pain,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.