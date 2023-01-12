This TikToker May Have Cracked The Glitter Conspiracy Wide Open, Pointing To One Unsuspecting Industry That May Be The Largest Buyer Of Glitter

When you think of the word “conspiracy theory,” what comes to mind? Is it the speculation surrounding Area 51, the overwhelming reports of supposed Bigfoot sightings, or the surprisingly widespread belief that mattress stores are prime suspects of money laundering?

Just how ridiculous many conspiracy theories seem ultimately give the entire term a pretty bad rap. But there is one mystery that is undoubtedly real and unsolved. We are talking about the glitter conspiracy.

Back in 2018, the New York Times published an interview with an executive at GlitterEx– a glitter distribution world leader.

And despite the exec divulging some interesting factoids about the industry, one specific interview response stood out.

It had to do with the fact that GlitterEx would never reveal who its biggest client is. Moreover, the public would be floored if they found out.

“When I asked Ms. Dyer if she could tell me which industry served as GlitterEx’s biggest market, her answer was instant: ‘No, I absolutely know that I can’t. And you would never guess it. Let’s just leave it at that,'” reported Caity Weaver.

“I asked if she could tell me why she couldn’t tell me. ‘Because they don’t want anyone to know that it’s glitter.”

So, for years, this tiny interview segment has continued to nag at people’s minds. What contains glitter that we don’t know about? How could anything contain glitter– such a shiny and distinctive product– without us realizing it?

It has also caused millions of people to submit countless guesses over cocktails and online. But there are a few common hypotheses that we can definitely rule out.

