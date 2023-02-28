After Her Parents Asked Her To Watch Her Little Sister, She Insisted That They Pay Her To Babysit, And Now They’re Calling Her A Spoiled Brat

This 20-year-old woman has a younger sister who is 11. One weekend ago, her grandpa passed, and her mom and dad had to fly out to attend his funeral.

Her mom and dad did ask if she could watch her little sister for the whole weekend while they were gone.

She said yes to taking her little sister to her apartment to babysit, but then she wanted to know how much her mom and dad were going to pay her.

Her mom and dad mentioned they would tell her after they returned home, as money was tight and they didn’t have a lot to spare.

“Basically, my sister stayed for the weekend; I went out and bought a bunch of kid-friendly groceries, and we had a lot of fun together,” she explained.

On Sunday evening, her parents returned and arrived at her apartment to get her sister. As they began walking out the door, she asked them about getting paid to babysit all weekend.

Her mom and dad got uncomfortable as they said she shouldn’t expect them to pay her, especially if you consider everything they have ever done for her.

“I said no, you need to pay me,” she said. “I reminded them of the groceries I bought, and the pizza, and how I had called out of work for the weekend to watch her.”

“They told me I was acting like a spoiled brat and that I shouldn’t act like watching my sister and helping my family is a chore.”

