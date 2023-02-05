After She Received A Rejection Email From A Company She Applied To, She Sent A Hilarious Reply Back

Getting rejected from a job that you applied for can be one of the worst feelings ever. Especially when it was a position you really wanted.

It’s also extremely harsh in a day and age like today, where finding a secure job that you actually enjoy is very difficult.

One woman recently went viral on TikTok when she shared her response to a job rejection email she had received.

It’s probably one of the most bizarre yet hilarious replies you will ever see.

Carly Swanson (@swedishswan) lives in Virginia and had applied for a job on Indeed. In her TikTok video, she explains that she really wanted the position.

Sadly, she was rejected from the job. What Carly did next was hysterical.

“I took a lesson from Gen-Z,” explains Carly in her video. “I sent them back this.”

Carly then moves her face away from the camera to reveal a meme – specifically the famous “y tho” meme, depicting which features a painting of Pope Leo X by Fernando Botero from 1964. It has to be seen to be believed.

“Anyway, it worked,” says Carly while laughing in her video. “They sent me another email saying that they do, in fact, now want to interview me. I can’t believe that worked.”

