Your Daily Horoscope For Today, July 26, 2025: The Vibes Are Off For Some Signs Today, Is One Of Them You?

primipil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The vibes are vibing, but are you? Let’s find out.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You’re not being dramatic. They’re just not listening. Today, don’t waste your energy explaining yourself to people committed to misunderstanding you. Channel that fire into something productive, like finally unfollowing your ex.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Comfort is cute, but growth lives outside your fuzzy little bubble. Someone might challenge your routine today, and while your first instinct will be to say “no thanks,” give it a second thought. It could be the shake-up you didn’t know you needed.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You’re in full main character mode, and honestly, we love that for you. Just remember: monologuing in your head is fun, but today’s about action. Say the thing. Text them back. Make the plan. No one’s going to do it for you!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your inner people-pleaser is showing. Reel it in, babe. You don’t need to keep the peace at your own expense. Boundaries are hot, and anyone who doesn’t respect yours should probably not have access to your emotional Wi-Fi.

primipil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You want attention? Great. You’ve got it. But here’s the thing: what are you doing with it? This isn’t the time to be cute and mysterious. Be clear about what you want—and don’t be afraid to take up space while you’re at it.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your standards aren’t the problem. Your tolerance is. If you’ve been letting things slide “just this once,” the universe is giving you a cosmic side-eye. Speak up. Clean it up. Fix it. You’ll feel better the moment you do.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You’re craving balance, but right now your scales are tipping toward burnout. If it’s not a heck yes today, it’s a no. Protect your peace like it’s a Chanel bag on sale.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Someone’s playing games, and you’re already three moves ahead. Let them think they’re being sneaky; you’re just collecting data. Keep your cards close and your standards high.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The group chat is calling, but solitude is the real vibe. You don’t need to say yes to every invite to prove you’re fun. Take a break, log off, and do something that fills you up instead of your calendar.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You’ve got a checklist for your checklist. We get it. But today, give yourself permission to do something inefficient, spontaneous, or just plain fun. You won’t crumble, I promise.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You’re thinking big-picture, but someone close to you is stuck in the weeds. Try not to dismiss their concerns just because you’ve already mentally solved world peace. Meet them where they are. Then take them where you’re going.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You’re deep in your feels, which is basically Tuesday for you. But instead of spiraling, try channeling it into something creative, or at least something mildly productive. Bonus points if it doesn’t involve texting your ex.

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski