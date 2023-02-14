If You Want To Relax And Have A Nice Night In For Valentine’s Day, Check Out Her Bath Time Idea

Why bother going out for Valentine’s Day when the home is where the heart is? While others are scrambling for dinner reservations, stay inside, far away from the crowds and the February chill. Relish in the comfort of your own home.

Suppose you want to make the day a little extra special, set up a romantic scented bath for you and your partner, or just for yourself. Taking a bath is inexpensive, accessible, and makes for a satisfying, serene experience.

A pleasant bath will get your mind off the stress of the day and help end the evening with a splash (literally).

But it can’t just be a regular bubble bath. You really have to make it out of the ordinary in order to truly treat yourself.

TikToker Noell (@jettsetfarmhouse) has a Valentine’s Day-themed bath idea that you can recreate for yourself if you want to have a nice, relaxing night in. It will completely change the way you view bath time.

Her idea includes a rose milk bath composed of Himalayan bath salts, powdered milk, and rose petals. “The milk bath feels so good on your skin, and the roses smell so beautiful,” said Noell.

Before you do anything else, give your bathroom a thorough cleaning and decluttering to create a more relaxing and luxurious atmosphere. Clutter always kills the mood.

Once that is done, fill up the tub with warm water and sprinkle in the bath salts and powdered milk.

Next, set up a wooden bathtub tray with lit candlesticks, a waterproof speaker for some calming music, a good sugar scrub, and other body care items.

