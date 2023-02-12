In 2018, She Disappeared Without A Trace, After Calling Her Daughter In Tears To Say She Couldn’t Babysit For Her

Fifty-six-year-old Terri Ackerman was a devoted and beloved mother living in Lochbuie, Colorado, in 2018.

She had grown up in a traditional Southern Baptist home and struggled with her mental health from a young age.

But, once reaching young adulthood, Terri began seeing a therapist, was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and was put on medication. And afterward, her family noticed she was in a much more stable and happy mental state.

Terri went on to enlist in the military, where she served for over ten years before settling in Maryland in 2011. It was there that she met Delbert, with whom she fell in love, got married, and moved to Colorado.

Terri also had a daughter named Ambyr, who saw her mother for the last time on August 23, 2018. Terri had visited Ambyr’s home that Thursday afternoon to visit her grandchildren and was reportedly in a great mood.

Then, once it was time to leave, she hugged Ambyr and Terri goodbye and said she would see them in the morning. Terri was supposed to babysit that Friday.

So, Terri went about her twenty-five-minute drive home and called Ambyr at about 4:30 p.m. to share that she had arrived safely at home. A couple of hours later, though, things took a confusing turn.

Ambyr received a call from her mother, who was reportedly in tears. And while on the phone, Terri said she would not be able to watch her grandchildren the next day anymore. She also gave no reason as to why she could not babysit.

Still, Ambyr recalled that her mother did say she was very tired and had not been sleeping well. So, she told Terri to get some rest and not to worry about it.

