Keep Your Kids Entertained For Valentine’s Day With This Sensory Foam That You Can Easily Make Yourself

Kids love sensory experiences, especially if they’re toddlers. But older children have a blast with them too.

So keep your kids entertained with this super fun sensory activity on Valentine’s Day. It’s a real game-changer!

They will be able to delve into the colors associated with the day of love.

TikTok creator Karla Gunter (@karlaitzelgunter) has a recipe for an edible and taste-safe sensory foam that requires only three ingredients. It’s so easy to whip up and much better than buying from the store.

Most homemade sensory foam recipes include the use of soap, but in this case, you’ll be using garbanzo liquid in its place.

So the sensory foam is safe to consume for those little ones who are still learning not to put everything in their mouths.

The foam does not taste good by any means, but at least they won’t be eating soap!

Here’s how to make this easy-peasy foam. Start by mixing drained garbanzo liquid (aquafaba) and a bit of baking powder in a large bowl.

Add a few drops of pink, purple, or red food coloring and continue mixing on high for about five to ten minutes.

The consistency of the mixture should be thick and fluffy. Scoop the foam into a large shallow container.

