She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Because He Told Her That He Didn’t Want To Get Married Or Have Kids, But Now He Says He Has Changed His Mind And Does Want All Of This

This 25-year-old woman spent a couple of years dating her 26-year-old boyfriend, and she says that the first 2 years of their relationship were wonderful.

Back then, her boyfriend really made her feel like he really got her, and he also made her feel super safe as well.

But in time, her boyfriend revealed to her that he had zero interest in getting married, having kids, or purchasing a home with her at any point in his life.

That became problematic for her, as she really does want all of those things for herself. Then, she began to realize that her boyfriend was super into his career and his own interests.

A year ago, her boyfriend went through several months where he was so busy that he caused her to feel really alone.

It was then that she and her boyfriend both thought it would be best to open up their relationship and see other people.

So, in the middle of all of this, she then came to the conclusion that she and her boyfriend were just far more different than they were similar.

He’s a complete introvert, whereas she is an extrovert. Another example is that they don’t share any of the same interests except for traveling.

“Gradually, I started to feel more and more distant and finally gathered up the courage to break up because I do want a traditional family,” she explained.

