She Thought She Was Getting Fired When Her Boss Scheduled A Call With Her, So She Filmed Her Reaction

There is nothing quite like the fear of getting fired. It can be so scary when you think your boss is upset with you or that your job is in jeopardy.

A woman named Heather (@vintagechickennugget) was so sure that she was going to get fired recently so she recorded herself on TikTok throughout the entire workday to document the fateful moment.

Heather started filming her TikTok video in her car around 10 am. She writes in an earlier video that she was going through a “rough patch with work” and that it was “bringing her down.”

Heather started getting the feeling that she was going to be fired. Although she never explicitly states why, she started filming herself giving updates on a call she had scheduled with her boss.

Heather went into work after scheduling the call for 12pm. While she waited around her workplace, a lot of anxiety began to build up.

Heather spoke with her supportive fiancé during the wait, and as he gave her some words of encouragement, she began to cry.

When Heather called her boss at noon, he told her that he would have to call her back a little later because he was on the phone with someone else.

Poor Heather had to wait even longer to find out if she was going to lose her job!

The video then cuts to Heather sitting in front of the camera with even more tears streaming down her face.

