There’s Nothing Worse Than Having To Take A Photo For Your Passport, And Here’s How You Can Do Your Makeup To Have It Looking Like A Professional Headshot

I know I’m not the only person out there who can’t stand to look at their I.D. or passport photo. It can be so hard to take a nice picture under the harsh fluorescent lighting of the DMV, especially after waiting around for hours.

One TikTok user has gone viral after coming up with a makeup technique that is sure to make your next I.D. photo look like a professional headshot.

Georgia Barratt (@georgia.barratt) started the ‘passport makeup’ trend after posting a video of her passport photo, in which she looks absolutely stunning.

Her video received thousands of comments from other TikTok users asking her to post a makeup tutorial for that specific look. Once she did, lots of people tried it for their own passports and driver’s license pictures.

Here’s how Georgia created the fabulous makeup look for her viral photo!

Georgia begins by using an eyebrow gel to comb through her eyebrows and get them looking nice and lifted. Once her brows are brushed through, she applies a hydrating primer to her skin so her face has a nice glow.

She then applies foundation all over her face and concealer around her eyes. The next step, which she says is important, is to take a lighter concealer shade and apply it under the eyebrows to create a highlight and make them look more symmetrical.

For her picture, Georgia focused intensely on contouring.

“This look is all about the contouring that I did,” she says in her tutorial.

