This Mom’s Triplets Had To Stay In The NICU, And Her Hospital Bill Came Out To Over $1 Million Just For Them

Having a baby is considered to be a wondrous occasion. However, if you’re giving birth in the United States, it can also be devastating to your finances.

According to the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation, the average cost of childbirth in the U.S. is about $20,000.

Kyrsten Brown (@the_brown_triplets) is a mother of not one, not two, but three little bundles of joy. And she took to TikTok to expose just how much it cost her to have her babies.

Even with health insurance, the prices are outrageously high. But Kyrsten went through her hospital stay, all without insurance. In her video, she breaks down her $1.5 million hospital bill.

“Jaymes was in the NICU for 31 days,” said Kyrsten. “She needed a little bit of oxygen, she needed photo-light therapy, and she was just there to feed and grow. She was two pounds, fourteen ounces, when she was born. They charged us $447,037.53.”

Her other two children needed similar care, and the bills came out at around the same cost. Her daughter Polly was in the NICU for 32 days.

She needed slightly more oxygen than Jaymes and a bit of caffeine. They were charged $542,785.39.

Her third child, Baskyn, needed the same treatment as Jaymes, except he was in the NICU for 35 days. And they were charged $481,261.12.

Kyrsten also stayed in the hospital for eleven days before the babies were born. So there are even more charges to come.

