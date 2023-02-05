His Daughter Didn’t Want To Go To India With His Ex-Wife For A Trip, So In An Effort To Convince Her, He Told His Daughter That It Was Okay To Use Her Mother For Money

This man was formerly married to his ex-wife, Judy, who is 36-years-old. And while they were together, they ended up having a daughter named Scarlet, who is now 13.

However, he claims that his ex-wife never actually wanted kids. Instead, he revealed that only he wanted children and had assumed that his ex-wife did, too.

But, by the time Judy delivered Scarlet, and they began raising their daughter together, it apparently became clear that Judy had “completely changed.”

In terms of romance, he and his ex-wife stopped bonding. Judy was also not very caring toward Scarlet, and his ex actually blamed their newfound lack of independence on their baby girl.

So, after just one year of raising their daughter together, they ended up getting a divorce. And apparently, Judy gave him everything.

Then, she ultimately moved to Seattle a few months later, got “really fit,” and reportedly got laser surgery to remove the pregnancy-caused stretch marks. What really hurt him the most, though, was that his ex did not even want to see Scarlet just once a year.

That was 12 years ago, though. And since then, Judy has gone on to live a very independent and seemingly luxurious life.

According to him, his ex moved to Los Angeles and now divides her time between L.A., London, New York City, and Mumbai.

Judy has also taken advantage of social media and has reportedly become a decently famous “influencer and socialite.”

