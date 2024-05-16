Water Levels In Texas Dipped So Low At This Lake, It Uncovered Ruins From The 19th Century

In Texas, water levels dipped so low at Canyon Lake that a previously hidden underwater cave and ruins of communities from the nineteenth century have made an appearance.

Canyon Lake is located just outside of San Antonio. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it was constructed in 1958 to help with flood control and water conservation. By 1968, it was completely filled with water.

The man-made lake stretches across 8,200 acres and has over 80 miles of shoreline. Over the summer, the area has received very little rain. The drought, combined with high temperatures, has produced water levels at an all-time low.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated that the lake is 18 feet lower than normal and is the lowest recorded level ever in recent history.

The reduced water levels have led to the reappearance of Hancock and Crane’s Mill, towns that were founded by Germans in the 1850s.

Crane’s Mill was developed by James B. Crain and John Lackey, who brought their skills of running various mills.

The town of Hancock was named after a man called John Hancock. Over time, the small, tight-knit communities dwindled in population. By the 1950s, many of the buildings were torn down.

Currently, remnants of a house can be seen lying on the floor of the lake, along with remains of the Hancock bridge.

The emergence of historical ruins is always exciting to find, but there are also some concerns from local residents about the disappearing lake and the complications it might present.

