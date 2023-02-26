This Only Child Wanted To Know What It’s Like To Have Siblings, And Her Friends Hilariously Delivered

If you have a brother or sister, you know that they can be your best friends, and you wouldn’t be able to imagine life without them. But at other times, they can be some of the most infuriating people in the world.

However, not everyone has siblings. An only child may not understand the dynamic of siblings since they never grew up with any.

Being an only child does come with its advantages, though. And this only child’s friends are showing her how she lucked out by not having any siblings.

TikTok creator Lonnie IIV (@lonnieiiv) recently posted a video of himself and two other friends dining out together at a restaurant.

One of the friends, who is an only child, wondered aloud what growing up with siblings was like.

In under a minute, Lonnie and his other friend summed up the sibling experience, leaving her absolutely flabbergasted.

In the clip, Lonnie dipped his fingers into her drink while the other friend threw a crumpled-up piece of paper at her face.

Then, he swirled his chopsticks around in her soup. They continued to mess around with the items at the table as the girl looked on in confusion at their antics.

Of course, no sibling interaction is complete without someone throwing in the phrase: “Mom hates you.”

