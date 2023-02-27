While Out Getting Sushi With Her Mom, She Was Tricked By A Waiter Into Thinking She Was Signing Up For A Rewards Program, But That Was Just His Creepy Tactic To Get Her Personal Information So He Could Contact Her

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate rewards programs. I love getting a solid discount on food or goods, and most of the time, all you have to do to get them is download an app or fill out a form.

However, it’s always good to be cautious about what you sign up for since people out there use fake rewards program sign-up sheets to steal your information!

This happened to one woman who was tricked into thinking she was about to get discounts at a great sushi restaurant after signing up for their rewards program, but instead, she got an unwanted visitor at her door.

She’s a 21-year-old woman who went out to the sushi restaurant with her mom. During their meal, she noticed that the male waiter would sometimes get awfully close to her.

At the end of their meal, he asked her if she’d like to sign up for the restaurant’s rewards program so they could get discounts and loyalty points.

She wrote down her email and phone number, thinking it would only be used to get her a nice deal on future dinners. Well, she was wrong.

She returned home that night and noticed around 2:00 am that she was getting emails not from the restaurant but from the waiter. He also started texting her from his personal phone number.

“I immediately responded that I thought I was giving my info for commercial purposes only and blocked him,” she explained.

“I had a panic attack because I was stalked before, and it always starts with them thinking we are giving a mixed message or flirting, which was not the case.”

