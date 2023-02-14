Why Do People Fall Out Of Love, And Is There Anything You Can Do To Prevent This?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

People like to think that falling out of love happens to couples who are incompatible for whatever reason or shouldn’t have been together in the first place. But the harsh reality is that falling out of love can happen to any couple, even those in the healthiest relationships. So, why do people fall out of love?

There are several reasons someone can fall out of love with someone else: Some of those reasons include:

-Broken trust

-Lack of communication

-The expectations one had going into the relationship were not met

-Lack/loss of intimacy

-Taking each other for granted

-You/your partner started prioritizing others over the relationship

