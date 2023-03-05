He Discovered A Stranger Hiding Inside Of His Hotel Room One Evening, And It Was The Most Terrifying Moment Of His Life

One of the biggest travel tips I’ve heard is to carefully inspect every hotel room you stay in once you check in because you never know what sketchy things you can find there.

One man’s story about a stranger he discovered in a hotel room he was sharing with his friend and girlfriend has given me a whole new outlook on hotel safety.

This happened in 2008 when he was 20-years-old and working in Denver, Colorado. His girlfriend, who would later become his wife, drove to Denver from their home state along with his best friend Tim to celebrate his 21st birthday.

They decided to book a hotel room for the weekend to go all out and celebrate. Saturday was the day they went the hardest, and they had a great time. They were drinking a lot and partying throughout the city.

They all got back to their hotel room around 1:00 am. The room had two queen-sized beds; one was right next to a big window, and the other was up against a wall next to the bathroom.

The three of them talked and talked all night until about 4:00 am. Then, as his girlfriend was watching TV on the bed closest to the bathroom and he and Tim were seated on the end of the other bed, he heard the sound of a door opening and closing.

He figured it was his wife getting up to use the bathroom until he heard the noise again and noticed that his wife hadn’t moved.

Tim had also noticed the strange noises, and the room fell silent. Then, Tim said that there might be someone else in the room.

“I lurched forward from the foot of the bed to look into the pitch-black entryway. I could barely make it out, and I wanted to believe I wasn’t seeing it, but there was a man dressed in all black with a black baseball cap pressed into the 90-degree corner of the entryway where the room door and wall met,” he recalled.

