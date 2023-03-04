He Resents His Stay-At-Home Wife Because She Essentially Quit Her Job, Stopped Driving, And Wants Him To Take Over All Of The Household And Childcare Responsibilities While He Still Works Full-Time

For the past 14 years, this 39-year-old man’s wife, who is 38, was a stay-at-home mom. Then, in 2022, she went back to work.

By the time the beginning of this year rolled around, though, his wife reportedly decided to cut down her hours. And at first, he said that was fine and told her to do what she needed to do.

Well, that was until he realized that his wife had actually reduced her hours to zero.

“Last I checked, zero hours means you quit your job. But what do I know? She tells me she has a job,” he said.

On top of that, his wife apparently decided to diagnose herself with “de pession.” And even though she means “depression,” she actually refuses to pronounce the term correctly.

Finally, his wife also decided to stop driving entirely due to her anxiety.

As you can imagine, he felt completely blindsided after all of this happened at once. After all, he and his wife had participated in couples counseling for a few years prior to COVID-19, and everything had been going well.

Once he suggested they go back to therapy more recently, though, his wife was adamant that it did not work. She also just told him that he needed therapy since he was a jerk.

Amidst all of this, his wife then decided to point out how he did not do anything at home. So, she claimed that he needed to “step up” his household responsibilities.

