In October, She Vanished While Walking To A Friend’s House Just Hours After Getting A New Cell Phone, Which Was Later Found Thrown On The Side Of The Road

Rio Boyd of Spanaway, Washington, was a 21-year-old known to be an outgoing and caring friend.

“I’ve known Rio since we were about 6 years old. She was one of my best friends from grade school to high school, and then she moved away to Washington. But we still kept in touch,” said Laura Orlando, Rio’s childhood friend.

“Rio was very funny and always wanted to make you laugh. She was also a very protective friend and would never let anyone mess with you.”

But, on October 17, 2022, the 21-year-old mysteriously vanished.

Earlier that day, Rio had just gotten a brand-new iPhone. Then, about four hours later, at 6:00 p.m., she left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend’s home– only bringing her new cell and leaving her wallet and keys behind.

After Rio was last seen walking southbound on Highway 7, though, she never arrived at her friend’s house.

Once the 21-year-old did not arrive home later that evening, her father, Brian Boyd, began calling his daughter’s new phone. And to his surprise, a man answered his calls.

“A guy picks the phone up, answers the phone, and he’s like, ‘Hello?’ I said, ‘Who’s this?'” Brian recalled.

“He said he just found the phone on the ground right here, so I ran over and got it. I don’t understand how she would have left her phone behind like that. So that’s what kind of scares everybody.”

