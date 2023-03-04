On A Road Trip All Alone, A Man At A Gas Station Nearly Put Her In A Bad Situation, But Then A Kind Stranger Stepped In

I like to think that if I’m lost while driving and pull into a gas station to ask a resident for directions, I will get a legitimate answer. However, one woman’s story proves that isn’t always the case.

In 2010, she was making the super long drive from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Eugene, Oregon. She was all by herself, except for her two-year-old pit bull.

She was driving with him and her belongings in a U-Haul truck. Smartphones weren’t as popular or accessible then, so she only had a flip phone and was using printed driving instructions to get her to her destination.

One night, she was driving along a lonely highway through Texas when she realized that she hadn’t come across a town or exit in miles. Her U-Haul was getting low on gas, so she pulled into a small, eerie town and got gas from a local station.

Once the U-Haul was filled up, she paid at the pump and drove to get back onto the highway. However, for the life of her, she could not figure out how to get back on it.

“I can literally see the highway but can’t get to it,” she recalled. “I return to the gas station to ask for directions.”

She went inside the station to ask the attendant for directions. He was an odd-seeming man who never even lifted his eyes from the magazine he read while speaking to her. He instructed her to go down a certain road for 17 miles to get back onto the highway. Red flag, much?

When she tried to explain to him that it didn’t take her long to get off the highway and into the gas station, he gave her some weird excuse about the local roads that gave her an uneasy feeling. Something definitely wasn’t right about this man’s intentions.

She got into her truck and burst into tears, knowing that her safety could be at risk if she didn’t leave that town as soon as possible.

