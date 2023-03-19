She Has A Daily Reminder For Anyone Who Identifies As A People Pleaser

Are you known for doing whatever it takes to make other people happy? Then, you might be what is called a people pleaser. Of course, it’s nice to help others out and show kindness, but sometimes, you can take it too far.

People pleasers tend to disregard themselves and put others’ needs and wants above their own in order to be liked and appreciated.

They might change their personalities or embellish their interests to fit in with the crowd. They might also do things they’re extremely uncomfortable with just for the sake of another person (or people).

However, trying to please everyone all the time is impossible. And the consequences of it can be detrimental to your well-being.

People pleasing can lead to a pattern of self-neglect, feelings of stress and resentment, and overall, make you feel like a doormat.

TikToker @homeofamare has a daily reminder for those who consider themselves people-pleasers. And her message is worth listening to.

“This is your daily reminder to let people live with whatever delusional story they have made up about you,” she said.

“Embrace being the villain in someone else’s story because you cannot please everyone in this life.”

The moral of the story is that it doesn’t matter how others view you. Different people have different perspectives, and the image that they have of you does not define you.

