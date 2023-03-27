She Has A Message For You To Listen To The Next Time You Catch Yourself Feeling Insecure

The road to success involves high self-esteem and confidence, but if you feel weighed down by insecurities, you may have trouble getting to where you want to be in life.

That can be discouraging, but it also helps to know that everyone has stuff they are insecure about. Insecurity is just a part of the human experience.

It might be something minor, like whether your makeup looks too bold, or something bigger, like whether or not your chosen career is right for you.

Regardless of what makes you feel insecure, it’s a good idea to know what to tell yourself when you’re feeling down in the dumps. That way, you can filter out any excess negativity in your life, and eventually, be able to overcome your insecurities.

Of course, it’s impossible to eliminate all insecurity from your life. What you can do is engage in positive self-talk and remind yourself of your best qualities and all that you have accomplished.

TikToker Tamanna (@tamkaur) is sharing a message for you to listen to the next time you catch yourself feeling insecure. Hopefully, her words will give you a giant confidence boost!

“You have so many silent admirers on this planet that look at you in awe,” declared Tamanna.

“They wish they had your smile, energy, humor, style, intelligence, or they’re just supporting everything you do from a distance because they’re too shy to say it.”

“You make more of an impact and spread more positive energy than you’ll ever know. So remember that the next time you’re doubting yourself,” she concluded.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.