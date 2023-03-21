She’s Showing You How To Make 10 Easy Meals Using Just $50 Worth Of Groceries

It’s no secret that the United States has been having issues with inflation lately. Problems with rising costs have affected many aspects of our daily lives, including how we buy groceries.

Many have had to create new weekly food budgets after the cost of certain grocery store items has increased. According to Labor Department data, food prices have risen by more than 10%.

One TikTok content creator is giving great tips on making the most out of certain grocery items by showing viewers how to make five easy meals for two people out of $50 worth of groceries.

Jenn Lueke (@jenneatsgood) is a food content creator based in Boston who loves sharing healthy recipes and realistic wellness tips with her audience. Her series, ‘$50 grocery series,’ is an excellent tool for individuals trying to eat well on a budget.

“If you’re willing to plan a little, you can save a lot of money while still eating high-quality food,” says Jenn in one of her videos. “So I’ll be posting five brand new healthy recipes over the next week.”

At the start of the week, Jenn listed the week’s worth of grocery items she purchased at her local grocery store, which added up to about $50. Jenn appears to mostly shop at Trader Joe’s but purchases items that can be found at most grocery stores.

The recipes she creates make multiple servings, so if they’re being made for only one person, there will be leftovers! She also included plant-based recipes for any vegetarian or vegan followers.

Some healthy items Jenn picked up from the store include chicken breasts, chicken sausage, tofu, black beans, peanut butter, avocados, quinoa, cauliflower rice, vegetable broth, and a large variety of fresh produce.

Jenn also lists the household items she uses to season her food, like olive oil and a variety of spices and toppings like sesame seeds or hot sauce.

