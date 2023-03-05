The Guy She Had A Crush On In Middle School Creepily Followed Her Home Years Later

Do you ever get the creepy feeling that you’re being watched? Or followed? It’s not just you being paranoid.

Trust your instincts because if a person or situation is giving you the heebie-jeebies, then there is probably something to be suspicious of.

Stalking remains a problem for women; it happens more often than you think. Nearly one in three women are stalked at some point in their lifetimes, and it’s usually by someone they know.

Beauty and fashion content creator Sofia Divene (@sofiadivene_) is detailing the story of the first time she was ever followed home.

It happened during the height of the pandemic, and the creeper turned out to be a ghost from her past.

It all began when she was at the store picking up a few essentials. While in the parking lot, she got the sense that someone was trying to speak to her. But she hopped in the car and sped away as quickly as she could.

As soon as she reached home, a guy who was parked outside her house rolled his window down and asked for her number. To her surprise, the guy happened to be her middle school crush.

Of course, Sofia declined his request and told him she had a boyfriend. She did not want to give her contact information to someone displaying the behavior of a stalker.

In response, her former crush said her boyfriend didn’t have to know about it and invited her to hang out.

