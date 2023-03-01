This Dad Paid For His Daughter’s Wedding, But He’s Refusing To Do The Same For His Stepdaughter After She Left Him Off The Guest List

This 56-year-old man got married to his 57-year-old wife, named Lisa, 25 years ago. Together, they have a 24-year-old daughter named April, and Lisa has a 33-year-old daughter named Carly, whom she had with her ex-husband, Doug.

Lisa and Doug got divorced when Carly was about 6 because Doug was an addict who wouldn’t get help.

Doug’s addiction also made it impossible for him to stay employed or provide for Lisa and Carly, so that also is why Lisa left.

He ended up meeting Lisa not long after her divorce, and when they did end up getting married, Lisa and Carly moved into the home that he owned.

“I have always seen Carly as my own daughter and always wished to be an additional male figure in her life after her own father, but she always saw me as the man who replaced her dad and took them away from him,” he explained.

“As someone who came from divorced parents myself, I completely understand why she felt this way and respected that she wanted space and boundaries from me, so I never pushed anything beyond just a friendship between us and never forced a father/daughter relationship.”

“With this, I always tried my best to show up to her school events with her mom, paid for college, included her in all of my family’s gatherings, etc.”

After Lisa gave birth to April, though, things went south. Carly grew to be super bitter, and she treated April like she was going to “replace” her in some way. Again, Carly looked at him like he had done the same thing to her dad.

Carly then began bullying April, and it got so bad that he and Lisa got the girls into therapy to try to get through everything.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.