This Dermatologist Is Dishing On Whether Or Not You Should Be Using The Coffee Hack For Those Dark Circles Under Your Eyes

Have you been staying up all night catching up on a new TV show? If so, you’re probably waking up to those unsightly dark circles under your eyes that make your face look puffed up and swollen.

We’ve all been there. It’s a woman’s worst cosmetic nightmare.

You’ve probably tried several different methods like concealer, under-eye creams, and a cold compress to hide them or make them disappear for good, but nothing has ever worked.

So in a desperate attempt to get rid of unwanted eye bags, you might’ve turned to a rising new skincare hack involving the use of coffee grounds to brighten up the under-eye area. Yes, that’s right!

Coffee is not just limited to beverages and pastries. Creators on TikTok have been applying homemade coffee eye masks and claiming that it helps with “raccoon eyes.”

This hack is just another at-home remedy to add to the list. But is it even safe or credible? What is the scientific basis behind it? And does it actually produce results?

Dr. Adel (@dermatology.doctor) is a dermatologist, and she’s explaining what the new coffee trend entails and if you should be hopping on the bandwagon.

When used in skin care, caffeine narrows the blood vessels, which decreases blood flow to the face.

So, according to Dr. Adel, the caffeine content in coffee grounds can help temporarily improve the appearance of puffy under-eyes and dark circles.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.