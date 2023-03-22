This Makeup Artist Is Pointing Out All The Things Your Makeup Artist Probably Would Like To Say To You When Helping You Get Ready On Your Wedding Day

The morning of your wedding day consists of a slew of preparations. But one of the most important items on the list is to get your hair and makeup ready in time for the big event.

When hair and makeup are running late, everything else will fall behind schedule for the rest of the day. So it’s absolutely crucial to get every detail correct when it comes to your makeup.

TikToker Ellen (@askellenbeauty) is an expert on all topics related to beauty and makeup, and she’s pointing out some of the issues that makeup artists often encounter when dealing with brides.

Number one: many brides fail to schedule in enough time to get ready. Don’t let this be you! Listen to your makeup artist when they tell you exactly how long it will take to glam you up. They’re the professionals, after all.

“Wedding time moves differently to normal time. If we say we need an hour and a half with you, we need an hour and a half with you. Don’t rush a miracle worker,” said Ellen.

Number two: don’t underestimate the amount of makeup you’ll need. You might be tempted to go for an everyday look because you think bridal makeup is just too much.

But you have to remember that your makeup has to look immaculate on camera, too, and an everyday look isn’t going to cut it.

“Wedding makeup is a delicate balance between looking amazing on film, amazing in person and staying on for about sixteen hours. If we do normal, everyday makeup, it will achieve approximately zero of those goals,” emphasized Ellen.

Number three: some brides try to cut costs by having a friend do their wedding makeup. However, Ellen advises against that because it can be risky if your friend isn’t a professional makeup artist. Professionals have the proper training, tools, and ability to work under pressure.

