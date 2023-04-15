Her Boyfriend Admitted To Her That He Believes His Best Female Friends Are More Attractive Than She Is

This 23-year-old girl has a 25-year-old boyfriend that she has been dating for the last 3 years, and they moved in together over 2 years ago.

She would characterize her relationship with her boyfriend as wonderful, but things do go south whenever his 2 best female friends visit.

These friends of her boyfriend live in other cities, and that means her boyfriend does not get to spend a lot of time around them.

“The problem started when we were talking about friend No. 1, and he randomly said that she is the most beautiful girl on the planet,” she explained.

“I asked him if he thought she was prettier than me, and he hesitated but answered yes.”

On a separate occasion, a few of her guy coworkers came across her boyfriend’s second female best friend on his Instagram account, and they all gushed about how super hot this friend is.

Afterward, she decided to ask her boyfriend if he felt that this second friend of his is more attractive than her, and he reminded her not to go around comparing herself to his friends.

He then admitted that he did not exactly disagree. She then discovered her boyfriend had a crush on this friend and even asked her out on a date, but his friend shot him down.

That was the reason why they remained friends; because this friend was not interested in taking anything to another level.

