In 2010, This Second-Grader Arrived At His School To Show His Stepmom The Project He Made For A Science Fair, But He Never Made It To Class That Day And When He Didn’t Come Home On The Bus, His Family Realized He Was Missing

In 2010, Kyron Horman attended Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon. The 7-year-old second-grader enjoyed oversized graphic tees and wore his metal-framed glasses everywhere he went due to poor vision.

But that could not stop Kyron from learning and enjoying everything about life. He frequented zoos and aquariums and loved both beaches and forests.

In school, Kyron also excelled– learning sign language and earning placement in an advanced math class.

On June 4, 2010, though, everything tragically changed.

That morning didn’t start off like any other school day for Kyron. Instead, the 7-year-old was set to present his red tree frog science project at school, and he was particularly eager to show off his project to his stepmom, Terri.

But Terri would only be able to see the project if she and Kyron arrived at the elementary school hours before classes began. She would also need to borrow Kyron’s dad’s truck in order to bring the trifold project home.

In spite of these challenges, though, Terri and Kyron still went for it.

The 7-year-old’s science fair was not going to start until 1:00 p.m. However, he and his stepmom still arrived at Skyline Elementary at 8:00 a.m., as they had planned.

They brought along Kyron’s dad’s truck, too, and were seen in front of Kyron’s science project at about 8:15 a.m., according to PTA President Gina Zimmerman.

