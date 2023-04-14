In 2021, She Entered A High-End Apartment Building In Los Angeles And Never Came Out, But Her Dog Was Later Found Alone On One Of The Floors

Heidi Planck was a 38-year-old mother from Downey, California, who loved her 11-year-old son more than anything. So, after she failed to show up for after-school pick-up on October 20, 2021, it was clear something had gone wrong.

Just a few days prior, on Sunday, October 17, things appeared fine from the outside. That afternoon, she went to her son’s football game as usual.

But Heidi wound up leaving at half-time. At that point, her ex-husband, Jim, recalled how she had seemed a bit “off.”

“She was a little bit antsy, yes. I don’t know why. All I know is that was the last time I saw her or talked to her,” He said.

Later that evening, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a surveillance camera captured footage of Heidi walking her dog, Seven, nearby the corner of Hope & Flower in downtown Los Angeles. Then, about 30 minutes later, the pup was found roaming around inside a high-end apartment building.

After that night, Heidi’s family members and friends tried reaching out to her. However, they never heard back, and it was not until she failed to pick up her 11-year-old son from school on October 20 that her loved ones grew worried.

Jim detailed how he and their son tried to contact Heidi via calls and texts various times between October 17 and October 20. While Jim recognized the lack of response was uncharacteristic, though, he admitted to feeling more frustrated than concerned.

But by Wednesday, October 20, Jim knew that Heidi would never miss her son’s school pick-up. So, he and their son waited for Heidi during afternoon pick-up– eager for an explanation about why she had lost contact.

After Heidi never turned up at school, though, Jim realized something was definitely wrong.

