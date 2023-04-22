She Recently Moved From America To London With Her Best Friend, And She’s Dishing On The Culture Shock

Anyone visiting or moving to a new place is bound to experience some culture shock. Many things, including the food, the language, or even methods of transportation, might be different from what you’re used to back at home.

Noelle Simpson (@noellesimpson_) is an American woman originally from the state of Colorado who creates videos on TikTok about moving from the United States to the United Kingdom with her best friend.

Noelle documents her everyday life in London, England, and talks about some of the culture shock she has experienced.

So far, the main difference she has noticed between the US and the UK is that the use of public transportation is much more frequent than in the US.

In London, two popular methods of public transportation are the London Underground and Overground tubes, which are easy to use, in Noelle’s opinion.

People in London also use buses to get around the city, and whenever they want to venture outside of London, there are trains for that purpose as well.

With technology so readily available to us today, it makes navigating an unfamiliar system a lot more manageable.

If you have Google Maps on your phone, the app can tell you which train to take to get to wherever it is you need to go.

Noelle also mentions to viewers the uneasiness she felt while driving along on the roads in London. Not only do people drive on the opposite side of the road, but the streets are also very narrow.

