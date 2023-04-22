A Waitress Came To Her Rescue And Helped Her Get Out Of A Bad Date

Going on dates offers an opportunity to get to know each other – to find out if there’s that spark of connection and whether or not that spark can grow into something more.

It’s supposed to entail an exchange of information between two people, but sometimes, it can turn into a one-sided conversation when your date seems unable to talk about anything but himself.

A 22-year-old woman from Oregon went on a date with a guy, but all he could talk about was his body.

Fortunately, one resourceful waitress was able to come to her rescue and help her get out of that awful date.

Delaney (@dlaneyrose2000) shared a video of her bad date story on TikTok. She was at dinner with a guy, who was admittedly very attractive, but that’s just about all the good things she had to say about him.

The guy kept comparing himself to The Rock and droned on about how he could replicate Patrick Swayze’s lift in the final scene from Dirty Dancing with Delaney. No one likes a bragger!

Delaney was confused about where the conversation was headed, so she decided to focus on her meal.

“I was just like, I’m working on burgers right now. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Delaney said.

The guy was also talking extremely loudly, so embarrassingly enough, the whole restaurant could hear every word of the conversation. Here’s where the waitress swooped in to Delaney’s rescue, much to her intense relief.

